Dry overnight – 40’s back in the forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 19
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 41 Low: 19
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy.
Low: 25
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. Chance for a snow shower through morning. (80%)
High: 43 Low: 25
SATURDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 38 Low: 33
SUNDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 35 Low: 32
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 28
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 43 Low: 32