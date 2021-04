Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 45

Tuesday night: A few clouds.

Low: 58

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. (40% PM)

High: 77 Low: 58

Thursday: Scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. (80%)

High: 69 Low: 60

Friday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 57 Low: 50

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small risk for a shower early. (20%)

High: 52 Low: 36

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 41