Dry and nice into your Thursday

Forecast:

Great weather expected through evening and overnight. Skies will clear with low temperatures falling into the low 50’s

Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Dry weather is expected into your Thursday evening.

The chance for an isolated shower will return late Thursday night and into your Friday morning.

The isolated threat for a shower will stick around through the first half of Friday. Highs will push into the upper 70’s

FOOTBALL WEATHER:

Thursday evening: A few clouds. Temperatures falling into the upper 60’s

Friday evening: Scattered clouds. Temperatures falling into the upper 60’s