Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Dry and cooler overnight

Weather

Falling into the middle 40's by early morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 45

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a sprinkle or shower late day. (20%)
High: 71 Low: 45

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle possible. (30%)
Low: 53

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 53

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 58

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award