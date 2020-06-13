Dry and cooler overnight

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 45
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a sprinkle or shower late day. (20%)
High: 71 Low: 45
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle possible. (30%)
Low: 53
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 53
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 56
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 57
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 58