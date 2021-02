Snow showers return into Wednesday afternoon and evening

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers afternoon/evening. Less than 1″. (40%)

High: 25 Low: 15

Wednesday night: Scattered snow showers. 1″ – 2″ possible. (70%)

Low: 17

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 28 Low: 17

Friday: Chance snow showers early. (30% AM)

High: 28 Low: 18

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. Watching storm track. (60%)

High: 27 Low 16

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. Watching storm track. (60%)

High: 22 Low: 10