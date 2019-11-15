Dry and cool overnight

Staying cool into your weekend

FORECAST:

Tonight:  Scattered clouds. 
Low:  23  

Friday: Partly sunny early with increasing clouds through afternoon.  Very small risk for a light rain/snow shower into the afternoon or evening.
High:  38  

Friday night:   Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a light snow shower or flurry early. 
Low:   20

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  35  Low:  20

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  41  Low:  20

Monday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  44 Low:  28

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower. (30%)
High:  42 Low:  32

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High:  40 Low:  30

Thursday:  Scattered clouds.
High:  43  Low:  31

