Dry and cool overnight

Staying cool into your weekend

FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered clouds.

Low: 23

Friday: Partly sunny early with increasing clouds through afternoon. Very small risk for a light rain/snow shower into the afternoon or evening.

High: 38

Friday night: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a light snow shower or flurry early.

Low: 20

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 35 Low: 20

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 41 Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 44 Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 40 Low: 30

Thursday: Scattered clouds.

High: 43 Low: 31