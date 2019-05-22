Dry and cool into Wednesday morning
Watching for a shower or storm into Wednesday evening
Weather Headlines:
- Scattered clouds overnight
- Lows in the mid to upper 40s
- Partly sunny and warmer Wednesday
- Isolated late-day shower or thunderstorm
- Some storms may be strong through evening
- Risk for a stronger storm into Wednesday night
- Scattered clouds Thursday
- Another round of showers or storms
- Chance for a stronger storm Thursday
- Dry Friday
- Warm and humid this weekend
- Chance for showers or storms Saturday and Sunday
- Cooler Memorial Day
- Chance for a shower
