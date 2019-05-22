Weather

Dry and cool into Wednesday morning

Watching for a shower or storm into Wednesday evening

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 11:25 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 11:26 PM EDT

Dry and cool into Wednesday morning

Weather Headlines:
- Scattered clouds overnight
- Lows in the mid to upper 40s
- Partly sunny and warmer Wednesday
- Isolated late-day shower or thunderstorm
- Some storms may be strong through evening
- Risk for a stronger storm into Wednesday night
- Scattered clouds Thursday
- Another round of showers or storms
- Chance for a stronger storm Thursday
- Dry Friday
- Warm and humid this weekend
- Chance for showers or storms Saturday and Sunday
- Cooler Memorial Day
- Chance for a shower

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories