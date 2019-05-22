Dry and cool into Wednesday morning Video

Weather Headlines:

- Scattered clouds overnight

- Lows in the mid to upper 40s

- Partly sunny and warmer Wednesday

- Isolated late-day shower or thunderstorm

- Some storms may be strong through evening

- Risk for a stronger storm into Wednesday night

- Scattered clouds Thursday

- Another round of showers or storms

- Chance for a stronger storm Thursday

- Dry Friday

- Warm and humid this weekend

- Chance for showers or storms Saturday and Sunday

- Cooler Memorial Day

- Chance for a shower

Important weather links:

