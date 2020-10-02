Dry and cool for Saturday, rain returns Sunday

A beautiful, fall-like day in store for Saturday; rain showers likely Sunday

Things have cooled down across the Valley as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to drop down into the upper 30s overnight into tomorrow morning, so bundle up and stay warm! Your Saturday will be the most picture-perfect, fall-like day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s and lots of sunshine. Starting Saturday night, clouds will build in across the area with lows dropping to around 40°.

Sunday will be a cloudy and dreary day with rain showers likely all throughout the day. Highs will struggle to reach that 60° mark, so expect it to be a “cold” rain with temperatures stuck in the 50s most of the day. Rain chances eventually taper off on Monday, and we’ll start settling back into a drier weather pattern for the rest of the week. Highs do warm back up Tuesday and Wednesday into the mid and upper 60s, then another cold front will sweep through the area dropping our highs back into the 50s for the rest of the week.