Dry and calm overnight

Cooler temperatures on the way for the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 56

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle late day. (20%)

High: 76

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Very small risk for an isolated light shower or sprinkle. (30%)

Low: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated shower early morning.

High: 65 Low: 50

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 47

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower afternoon. (30%)

High: 74 Low: 50

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower/ or a thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 55