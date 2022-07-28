(WKBN) – The second half of July has turned wetter across a big part of the region. This has helped some yards, gardens and farm fields.

There is still work to do in order to pull parts of our area out of the abnormal dry part of the drought monitor.

A big part of Trumbull, Mahoning, and Western Columbiana counties remain in the abnormal dry category of the Drought Monitor this week.

The drought monitor is updated each week on Thursday. There is some improvement for our region, but the ground is still dry in many locations once you get below the surface.

Rainfall totals are starting to add up

Rainfall has increased through the second half of July as there were 10 out of 14 days with rain recorded at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

The past seven days have brought rainfall in many spots. Some areas have picked up more than three inches of rain. The heaviest has fallen in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties.

Over the past seven days, some spots have picked up more than one inch of rainfall.

Our rainfall totals are helping

The rainfall is not only putting a dent in the drought monitor, but it is also reducing our rainfall deficit over the past 30 days.

Looking through our region, the deficit has been reduced, but it is very spotty as some areas have missed the biggest rainstorms while others have had heavy rainfall

Some areas that have been very dry have picked up rainfall.

Overall, the region still remains dry when you get below the grass and the surface. You can see this in some small ponds as well as creek and river levels across the region.

Where has the heaviest rain fallen?

The wettest areas have been Trumbull to northern/northwestern Mercer counties. It has been spotty for southern Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

Southwest Columbiana County has picked up some rainfall, but they are still well below the normal over the past 30 days.

Southwest Columbiana County and Southeast Mercer County are still the driest areas locally when looking at the past 30 days.

The month will end with many spots below normal in rainfall. Keep an eye on the forecast to see when our next chance for rain will be.