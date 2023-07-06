The latest U.S. drought monitor update Thursday shows some changes across parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, including locally, as we did see some rain to start July. How much rain have we picked up, and was it enough to take the area out of a moderate drought?

How much rain has Youngstown received over the past seven days?

Before we get to what changed in this week’s update, let’s first look at how much rain we have picked up over the past week. Youngstown picked up 1.41″ of rain between July 1 and 5 p.m. July 6. This rainfall total doesn’t include any rain that fell in Youngstown after 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

It is also important to note that this week’s drought monitor update doesn’t take into account any rain that fell after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Here is a look at radar-estimated rainfall totals across the area over the past week. Radar estimates show that several locations picked up at least 1″ of rain.

Radar estimated rainfall totals over the past seven days.

What changed in the July 6, 2023, drought monitor update in Ohio and Pennsylvania?

While there were some improvements for our area and across Ohio and Pennsylvania, several locations are still in a moderate drought.

This week’s update shows that areas in Columbiana County and parts of Mahoning County were downgraded from experiencing a moderate drought to abnormally dry conditions.

Below is a slider-bar comparison of the June 29, 2023, and July 6, 2023, drought monitor updates. Slide the bar to the right to see the map from June 29 and to the left to see the latest, July 6, update.

Comparison of June 29, 2023, and July 6, 2023, U.S. Drought Monitor in the Youngstown, Ohio area.



Overall, there was improvement throughout Ohio, with around 28% of the state in moderate drought conditions. That is down from 33% last week. 61% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. That is down from 75% last week. Lastly, 38% of the state is not experiencing dry conditions. That is up from 24% last week.

Overall, there was also improvement throughout Pennsylvania, with 90% of the state experiencing abnormally dry conditions. That is down from 92% last week. 51% of the state is experiencing moderate drought conditions. That is down from 65% last week. Lastly, around 10% of the state is not experiencing dry conditions, which is up from 7% last week.

July 6 drought monitor update showing improvement throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Will the Youngstown area see any rain in the coming days?

There are a few chances for rain over the next week. While Friday and Saturday look mainly dry, a weather system will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms to the area Sunday.

Forecasted rain chances for the next seven days.

Beyond the weekend, next week looks mainly dry, with just a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday night and into the day Thursday.