For several weeks, parts of our viewing area have been categorized as experiencing abnormally dry conditions on the U.S. Drought Monitor. The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated weekly, with new maps released each Thursday. These maps show areas experiencing drought conditions or close to entering drought conditions. The Sept. 8 update shows that part of the area is no longer considered abnormally dry.

What has changed in the Sept. 8 update to the U.S. Drought Monitor for the Youngstown area?

Due to the recent heavy rainfall, the drought monitor does show some changes for the viewing area. The updated map shows a drop in the percentages of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties that are considered “abnormally dry.” Below is a comparison of this week’s and last week’s updates.

Side-by-side comparison of this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report with last week’s report.

Location Sept. 8% of the county

considered “abnormally dry” Sept. 1% of the county

considered “abnormally dry” Trumbull County 55.93% 77.63% Mahoning County 15.40% 84.60% Columbiana County 37.91% 43.74% Mercer County 3.15% 3.15% Lawrence County 0% 0% The percentage of each county considered “abnormally dry,” the precursor to a “moderate drought” from the US Drought Monitor in each of the last two updates of the map.

How much rain has fallen across the Youngstown area over the last week?

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport picked up a total of 0.73” over the last seven days. That amount fell over a span of four days, with most of it falling on Sept. 4. Other parts of the viewing area also experienced heavy rain over the past week.

Radar estimated rainfall total over the last seven days.

Over the last week, several locations across the area picked up a few inches of rain. A large portion of Mahoning and Mercer counties, as well as a part of Trumbull and Columbiana counties, received 2-5 inches of rain, with most of that falling on Sept. 4.

Will the Youngstown area see more rain in the coming days?

There are several chances for showers and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend and into the first half of next week. Friday and most of Saturday are looking dry. The chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm will return late Saturday. Chances for rain will spike for the end of the weekend and the start of next week as scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The chance for rain will linger into the day on Wednesday.

Chance of rain in the Youngstown area over the next five days as of Thursday, Sept. 8.

For a look at what to plan for over the next week, check the Storm Team 27 Youngstown area 7-day forecast.