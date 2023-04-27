(WKBN) – The drought monitor updates every Thursday. There are parts of the country that show improvement while others are getting drier.

The Great Lakes region of the country, including us in Ohio and Pennsylvania, is in good shape when it comes to moisture.

Most of the region has experienced precipitation, and more is on the way throughout the next week.

The middle of the United States is experiencing a drought this Spring. The drought starts in Texas and travels through Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

Where is the drought the worst in the country?

The area experiencing the driest conditions is in the middle of the country. This week’s drought monitor shows drought conditions from Texas to Nebraska. An exceptional drought is underway in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

This is causing trouble for farmers and ranchers through the middle of the country.

Is California still in a drought?

The answer is yes for parts of the state, but they are showing a drastic improvement across the larger percentage of the state. The northern part of California is still under a moderate drought. The southeast part of the state is also under a moderate drought.

A large part of California is not under any drought or abnormally dry conditions this week!

Are we in a drought in Ohio and Pennsylvania?

Our part of Ohio and Western Pennsylvania are currently not under any drought, or abnormally dry conditions. We have experienced rounds of precipitation helping our region. More rain is on the way. See how soon in the forecast.

The closest drought conditions are in parts of West Virginia and parts of southeast Pennsylvania and through Maryland and eastern Virginia.