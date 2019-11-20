Drizzle and fog through morning

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or pockets of drizzle. (20%)
High: 42
Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy.
Low: 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 30
Friday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 49(Early) Low: 35
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. Watching storm track… (40%)
High: 41 Low: 28
Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 29
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 29
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 32
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers late. (40%)
High: 59 Low: 39