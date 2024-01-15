(WKBN) – Everyone knows that salt is used to melt snow/ice on roadways during the winter months. Typically, this treatment is extremely effective at improving roadways during winter storms. However, this method of melting the snow has a limit. When temperatures drop well below freezing, the effectiveness of salt drops significantly. How does salt melt ice and why does the effectiveness change with temperature?

How does salt melt ice?

Snow and ice typically begin to accumulate on roadways when temperatures drop below 32°F. Salt lowers the freezing point of water below 32°F, which allows for the snow and ice to melt when it contacts salt.

The exact science of how this occurs is quite technical, but here is a general explanation. When water freezes into ice, the molecular structure of water molecules becomes more compact. Salt molecules act to prevent this from happening by keeping the water molecules separated until the temperature becomes much colder.

When does salt fail to melt snow?

Salt is effective at treating snow/ice at temperatures of 15°F or warmer. Once the temperature drops below 15°F, it becomes less effective. Why does this happen?



First, there has to be water in a liquid form for the salt to have any effect at all. That is why you usually see trucks spreading salt in a brine form on roadways. When temperatures are colder than 15°F, almost all water freezes, including what is put down by the snowplows. Therefore, the salt has very little effectiveness at this point. When the temperatures become this cold, road crews usually treat the roadways with sand to give drivers more traction on the snow and ice.

