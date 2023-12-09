YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Lake effect snow: it’s something we hear a lot about in the Valley and across northeast Ohio.

We’ve already had some lake effect snow showers this fall. How do they form, and what conditions make lake effect snow more likely to happen?

What is lake effect snow?

In its simplest terms, lake effect snow comes from cold air moving over water. Typically, this colder air comes from Canada.

According to the National Weather Service, lake effect snow is very common in the Great Lakes region. Here in the Valley, our lake effect snow comes from cold air blowing in from Lake Erie.

Trumbull and Mercer counties are located in the primary snowbelt. Being closer to the lake, these areas can see higher snowfall totals from lake effect snow.

Winds are also a major factor in what places see more lake effect snow. If a more northeasterly wind blows in off of Lake Erie, that increases the chance for bigger snowfall totals in the Valley.

Depending on the wind direction over a lake, one location may see lots of snow while another location just a few miles away may see sunshine.

Temperature impacts on lake effect snow

Two temperature factors have a heavy influence on lake effect snow chances: the temperature of the air mass moving over a lake and the temperature of the lake itself.

A frozen lake will actually reduce the chance for lake effect snow. The colder air above a lake needs to move over warmer water to make clouds and eventually snow.

If a lake is frozen, it’s harder for lake water to evaporate and form clouds.

According to the National Weather Service, lake effect snow normally happens in the late fall and early winter near the Great Lakes. This is because even though cold air will blow in from Canada during this time, the Great Lakes are still warm.

This is because water has a high specific heat, which means it takes more energy to change its temperature. So, the warmer the water is when a cold-enough air mass passes over it, the more potential there is for lake effect snow.