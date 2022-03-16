March is a month that brings many swings in both temperature and precipitation. St. Patrick’s Day shows up near the middle of this transition month each year. As you would expect, there is a range of weather conditions for this holiday.

The hottest St. Patrick’s Day in Youngstown, Ohio was in 2012 when the temperature hit 77°F. This is well above the average high of 47°F.

The coldest temperature on the holiday was in 1941 when the reading fell to 9°F. The typical low temperature for March 17 is 28°.

The date averages 0.10″ of precipitation. The wettest St. Patrick’s Day happened in 1938 when 0.70″ of rain fell.

The snowfall average is 0.3″. The snowiest St. Patrick’s Day happened in 1936. 5.0″ of snowfall fell that year during the holiday.

The most snow that was on the ground for the date of March 17 was 7.0″ back in 1956. That was snow that fell on, or before, the 17th.

The holiday will be a warm one this year and it does not look like we will break into the record book for 2022.

A look at some of the recent St. Patrick’s Days

2021: High 66, Low 29 – Dry

2020: High 43, Low 31 – Trace of Rain

2019: High 41, Low 24 – Trace of Rain/Snow

2018: High 44, Low 17 – Dry

2017: High 40, Low 21 – 0.5″ Snow

2016: High 58, Low 41 – Trace of Rain

