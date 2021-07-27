Do you know if your mind is playing tricks on you when the moon appears to change sizes?

An airplane flies past June’s full moon known as the Strawberry Moon on June 27, 2018, in Montebello, California. The Strawberry Moon gets its name from Native Americans on the continent’s East Coast for it signaled the time when strawberries were ripe and ready to be picked. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WKBN) – The Thunder Moon is gone, and now we will experience darker nights as the moon goes through its waning gibbous phase. The moon phases change each day as the moon orbits around the Earth causing shifts to the reflection of light we see here on the ground.

The moon is a fun feature to watch and explore as there are many fun facts about the moon that may surprise you.

The moon seems to change it’s size at times through the evening and into the night. It may look big on the horizon and then change to a normal-looking size later in the evening.

How does it do that? Is your mid playing tricks on you, or is it really changing in size?

