We are ending November with cold temperatures and some leftover snow on the ground. The cold weather has been limited most of the month here in Youngstown. Our weather forecast will turn warmer as we push into December.

With half of the month featuring above normal temperatures, it is no surprise that we are below normal when it comes to snowfall.

The month will end with only three days recording measurable snowfall at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

It snowed on Nov. 1, 27 and 28. No other days during the month recorded measurable snowfall. We will end the month well below normal in snowfall.

We will end the month with 1.7 inches of snow recorded at the airport. That is well below the normal of 4.5 inches. This will make two years in a row with under 2.0 inches of snow for the month of November. Last year, we only had 1.8 inches of snow during the month.

Did we break a record for the least snowy November?

The snowfall during the month of November was below normal at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport, but it was not a record.

The least snowy November took place in 1995 when not even a trace of snow was measured during the month that year.

There were five years in recorded history with only a trace of snow during November. Those years were 1945, 1946, 1985, 2010 and 2015.

Below is a list of the top 10 least snowy Novembers on record here in Youngstown.

Rank in Top 10 Year of Record Monthly Snowfall Amount 1 1995 Zero 2 1945 Trace 3 1946 Trace 4 1985 Trace 5 2010 Trace 6 2015 Trace 7 1941 0.1″ 8 1998 0.1″ 9 2009 0.2″ 10 2001 0.3″ Top 10 least snowy Novembers on record for Youngstown.

As you can see in the chart above, we did not even break the top 10 list for the least snowiest November on record.