Today was the first Saturday of November, and it felt more like early September as locations across NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania experienced well above normal-temperatures.

Did Youngstown set a record-high temperature for Nov. 5?

Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather did break a 74-year-old record here in Youngstown. Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s, with the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport recording an official high temperature of 79°F. The previous record at the airport was 77°F, which was set back in 1948.

The Youngstown Warren Regional Airport recorded a high temperature of 79°F, which passes the previous record of 77°F.

Other locations across NE Ohio also set new record high temperatures.

What locations across NE Ohio set record-high temperatures for November 5th?

In NE Ohio, temperatures in most locations climbed into the upper 70s. As a result, record-high temperatures were set in a few cities.

In Cleveland, the official high temperature at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was 77°F. This passed the previous record of 76°F, which was set back in 2015.

The Akron Canton Regional Airport also set a record temperature. The airport recorded a high temperature of 78°F. This temperature passes the previous record high of 77°F, which was set back in 2015.

Several other locations across Ohio either tied the current or were just shy of breaking the current record.

Did any locations in Western Pennsylvania set a record-high temperature for Nov. 5?

In Pennsylvania, temperatures were also well above normal, with highs in the upper 70s, and as a result, many locations either tied the previous record high temperature or passed it.

In Erie, the official high temperature at the Erie International Airport was 78°F. This high temperature passes the previous record of 77°F, which was set in 1948.

Pittsburgh was just shy of tying the record. The official high temperature in Pittsburgh was 79°F. The current record high temperature is 80°F, which was set back in 1948.

More above-normal temperatures are in the forecast for tomorrow. You can find out how warm it is going to get with the 7-day forecast.