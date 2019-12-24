Dense fog will continue for your Christmas Eve

TONIGHT: Areas of dense fog. Isolated pockets of freezing fog.
Low: 31

CHRISTMAS DAY: Dense fog through morning. Becomin Partly sunny into the afternoon.
High: 49 Low: 31

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Patchy fog.
Low: 38

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 53 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 44

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 54 Low: 39

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. Colder. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Chance snow showers. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 26

