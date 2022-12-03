(WKBN) — It is the first weekend of December, and you may be wondering how much snow and rain typically falls during the month and how much rain or snow would need to fall for Youngstown to break a record. Before we talk about how much snow or rain is needed to break a record, let’s first look at how much rain and snow Youngstown averages in December.

How much rain and snow does Youngstown average in December?

These averages will reflect the average snowfall and rainfall at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport. Starting with rainfall, Youngstown averages 3.17 inches of rain during December. In terms of snowfall, the average for December is 14.8 inches.

When was the snowiest December on record in Youngstown?

Over the past few years, Youngstown has seen a wide range of snowfall in December. Last year, just over 2 inches of snow fell in December, and in 2020, just over 30 inches of snow fell during the month. While just over 30 inches of snow is a lot and over double the average snowfall for the month, it is nowhere near the record.

The most snowfall recorded in December was 53.1 inches, which fell in 2010.

What are the top 10 snowiest Decembers on record for Youngstown?

Year Snowfall (inches) 2010 53.1″ 2020 30.4″ 1987 29.5″ 2012 24.3″ 2007 23.3″ 2016 23.3″ 1963 23.0″ 1962 22.4″ 1944 21.9″ 1968 21.6″ Top 10 snowiest Decembers in Youngstown.

When was the wettest December on record in Youngstown?

Youngstown typically averages a few inches of rain in December. The wettest December on record was in 1944 when 7.38 inches of rain fell at the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport.

What are the top 10 wettest Decembers on record for Youngstown?

We looked at the top 10 snowiest Decembers, and now it’s time to look at the top 10 wettest Decembers on record.

Year Rainfall (inches) 1944 7.38″ 1990 6.53″ 2007 5.73″ 1941 5.55″ 1971 5.52″ 1927 5.51″ 2012 5.19″ 1910 4.71″ 1923 4.71″ 1964 4.58″ Top 10 wettest Decembers in Youngstown.

To see when rain and snow are in the forecast for NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania, click here.