Another intense storm is pushing across the Great Lakes Saturday morning and it will bring the risk of severe thunderstorms once again to the Valley.

Saturday morning, a strong low pressure system is located over Michigan. The line of showers and storms that pushed through the area overnight has moved into the northeastern United States. A secondary cold front is beginning to push into Ohio and this will be the focal point of thunderstorms this afternoon.

National radar loop Saturday.

Ahead of the cold front is an area of dry air that will result in mostly sunny skies for a few hours Saturday morning. The sunshine will act to warm the surface of the Earth and add the necessary energy to the atmosphere to produce thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Water vapor loop Saturday.

Thunderstorms will develop along the cold front and begin to push into the Valley by noon. These thunderstorms will be moving at a fast pace of 60 MPH through the area. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH, large hail and a tornado or two. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows the storms pushing through the area this afternoon.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker from 10 a.m. this morning through 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

By 4 p.m., the temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s as colder air pushes into the area. The best chance for severe thunderstorms will be between noon and 3 p.m. today, but the gusty winds will continue into the evening hours. There is a wind advisory in effect for the entire Valley until 8 p.m. tonight. The future wind speeds and wind gusts are shown below.

Wind speed and gust outlook for the rest of Saturday.

Due to the threat of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the entire viewing area in a slight risk for severe weather. The main risk is damaging wind gusts, but there is also the potential for large hail with these thunderstorms.

2 out of 5 risk for severe weather Saturday in the Valley.

You can track the severe thunderstorms using the Youngstown Weather Radar. Also, stay up-to-date on weather watches and warnings . Our meteorologists will be tracking the storms all day in the Storm Team 27 Weather Center.