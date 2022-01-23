The Valley saw plenty of snow today as an Alberta Clipper system made its way through bringing plenty of snow. Here are some of the totals reported by snow spotters to the National Weather Service offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Viewers from across the area reported between 3-6″ of snow. The total that was reported at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport of 3.5 inches goes down as the official snow total for the City of Youngstown.

A longer list of other totals from the weather service can be seen here.

More snow is expected tomorrow starting in the afternoon. Those details are all in your latest Storm Team 27 forecast.