YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major intersection is blocked Monday morning after a car crash.

Police were called to the area of Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard just before 10:45 a.m.

Traffic is blocked in the area, and drivers going west on Midlothian are driving through a parking lot to get through. Market Street has only one lane open going north.

First News is on the scene and will continue to update this developing story.