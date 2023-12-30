YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — If you were looking for white winters in the Valley, they were hard to find. Snowfall totals are quite low for the area in 2023.

As we head into 2024, very little snow is expected to welcome the new year. Trace amounts are expected for the last two days of 2023.

Here’s some perspective on how much snow the Valley had this year. Only 12 days in the calendar year had measurable snow. The most was 3.2 inches on Jan. 22.

For the entire year of 2023 so far, there has only been 18.9 inches of snowfall; however, this will not set a record for the least snow in a calendar year.

The record for the least snow in a calendar year was back in 1937. Only 17.7 inches of snow fell that year, according to the National Weather Service.

A handful of annual winters in the 1930s did not have much snowfall at all. Below are the top ten annual winters with the least amount of snowfall.

Rank Year Snowfall Amount 1 1941-1942 18.7″ 2 1936-1937 19″ 3 1943-1944 20.9″ 4 1937-1938 21.4″ 5 1934-1935 23.9″ 6 1948-1949 25.2″ 7 1939-1940 29.2″ 8 1990-1991 30.6″ 9 1979-1980 32.5″ 10 1994-1995 33.7″ Data courtesy of the National Weather Service

According to the National Weather Service, normal snowfall totals in the Valley reach around 67.8 inches for an entire meteorological winter in the Valley. Just a reminder, meteorological winter lasts from Dec. 1 until Feb. 28 (or 29 if it’s a leap year).

That means the record for the least amount of snow in a seasonal winter could be set. So far for the meteorological winter of 2023-2024, there have only been 3 inches of recorded snowfall.

The last year’s meteorological winter almost set a record for the least amount of snow. Below are the top 10 ten seasonal winters with the least amounts of snowfall.