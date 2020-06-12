Cooling into the weekend

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Very small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle late day. (20%)
High: 76
FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Very small risk for an isolated light shower or sprinkle. (30%)
Low: 50
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated shower early morning.
High: 65 Low: 50
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 47
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower afternoon. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 50
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower/ or a thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 55
WEDNESDAY: : Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower/ or a thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 57