Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force give Monday update
Closings and delays
There are currently 32 active closings. Click for more details.

Cooling into the low 30’s by morning

Weather

Gusty wind will taper off through the evening

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Gusty wind early. Scattered clouds.
Low: 31

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy.
High: 45 Low: 31

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a light rain or snow shower. (40%)
Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow showers into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 44 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 44 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 41 Low: 31

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 50 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 56 Low: 37

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com