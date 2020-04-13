Cooling into the low 30’s by morning

TONIGHT: Gusty wind early. Scattered clouds.
Low: 31
TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy.
High: 45 Low: 31
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a light rain or snow shower. (40%)
Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow showers into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 44 Low: 30
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 44 Low: 27
FRIDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 41 Low: 31
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 50 Low: 33
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 56 Low: 37