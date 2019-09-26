Cooling into the 40’s overnight

A fantastic Friday is on the way

FORECAST:

Thursday night:  Mostly clear.  A Cool night. 
Low:  45 

Friday:  Mostly sunny.
High: 77

Friday night:  Increasing clouds.  Chance for a shower or storm late.  (20%)
Low:  63  

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or a thunderstorms.  (60%) 
High: 81  Low: 63

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High: 79  Low: 60

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  (20% PM)
High:  85  Low:  66

Wednesday:  Scattered clouds.  Chance for a showers.  (20%)
High:  83  Low:  64

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a showers.  (30%)
High:  77  Low:  62

