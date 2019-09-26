Cooling into the 40’s overnight

FORECAST:
Thursday night: Mostly clear. A Cool night.
Low: 45
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77
Friday night: Increasing clouds. Chance for a shower or storm late. (20%)
Low: 63
Saturday: Partly sunny.
Chance for showers or a thunderstorms.
(60%)
High: 81 Low: 63
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20% PM)
High: 85 Low: 66
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a showers. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 64
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 62