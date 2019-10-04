Cooling into the 30’s overnight

FORECAST:
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Colder.
Low: 38
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65
Saturday night:
Increasing clouds. Chance for a
shower late. (20%)
Low: 55
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered
showers. (70%)
High: 70 Low: 55
Monday: Scattered clouds. Showers through the early part of the day. (60%)
High: 63 Low: 51
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 44
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 43
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 44
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for
showers or thunderstorms late day.
(30%)
High: 70 Low: 49