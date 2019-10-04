Cooling into the 30’s overnight

Weather

Look for nice weather Saturday. Tracking rain to end the weekend.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST:

Tonight:  Decreasing clouds.  Colder. 
Low:  38

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65

Saturday night:  Increasing clouds.  Chance for a shower late.  (20%)
Low:  55

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 70  Low:  55

Monday:  Scattered clouds.  Showers through the early part of the day. (60%)
High: 63  Low:  51

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  65  Low:  44

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny.
High: 67  Low:  43

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  68  Low:  44

Friday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms late day.  (30%) 
High:  70  Low:  49

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com