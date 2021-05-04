Cooler with a few showers into the morning

Look for falling temperatures overnight with the chance for a shower through the morning. Patchy fog will be possible with lows in the middle 40s.
Wednesday: Chance for showers early. Small risk for a sprinkle into the afternoon. (60% AM)
High: 53 Low: 44
Wednesday night: Scattered clouds.
Low: 35
Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 57 Low: 35
Friday: Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 54 Low: 41
Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 38
Sunday: Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 37