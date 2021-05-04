Cooler with a few showers into the morning

Below normal temperatures expected through the end of the week

Look for falling temperatures overnight with the chance for a shower through the morning. Patchy fog will be possible with lows in the middle 40s.

Wednesday: Chance for showers early. Small risk for a sprinkle into the afternoon. (60% AM)

High: 53 Low: 44

Wednesday night: Scattered clouds.

Low: 35

Thursday: Scattered clouds.

High: 57 Low: 35

Friday: Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 54 Low: 41

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 55 Low: 38

Sunday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 37