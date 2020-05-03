Cooler temperatures to start the week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower early. (20%)
Low: 41
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler.
High: 57
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost possible.
Low: 34
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 58
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 36
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies.
High: 57 Low: 34
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers (40%)
High: 50 Low: 38
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers early. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 30
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a rain shower in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 31