Cooler temperatures moving in

Weather

Look for lower humidity and cooler air through Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST:

Tonight:  A few clouds.  Small risk for a sprinkle or light shower in the snowbelt. (20%)   
Low:  54

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. 
High: 72

Tuesday night:  Mostly clear.
Low:  53

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. 
High: 77  Low: 53

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (30% )
High: 72  Low: 56

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Small chance for showers late day. (30%)
High: 78  Low: 51

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers.  (30%) 
High: 83  Low: 63

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High: 82  Low: 62

Monday:  Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 62

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com