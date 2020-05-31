Breaking News
Cooler overnight into Sunday

Weather

Dry weather continues to wrap up the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Patchy fog possible.
Low: 44

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 62

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool.
Low: 43

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late day.
High: 70

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or storms. (60%)
High: 81 Low: 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or t-storm possible. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 57

