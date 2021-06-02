Cooler, but not for long

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Small chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 70
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (90%)
Low: 60
THURSDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (90%)
High: 70
FRIDAY: Chance showers, isolated thunderstorm possible. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 60
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 86 Low: 62
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 64
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. (20% PM)
High: 89 Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. (20% PM)
High: 90 Low: 68