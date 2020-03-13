Cooler air settling in for the weekend

Friday: Clouds decreasing. Staying gusty.
High: 56 (falling to the 40s)
Friday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 29
Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for rain or snow shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 43
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 27
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 27
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 38
Wednesday: Scattered clouds
High: 58 Low: 33
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 41
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 48