Cooler air moving in

THURSDAY: Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle this morning. Becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. (10%AM)
HIGH: 77
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
LOW: 57
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower or t-storm. (20% PM)
HIGH: 75
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 67 LOW: 48
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 69 LOW: 49
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
HIGH: 73 LOW: 52
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 78 LOW: 55
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 82 LOW: 57
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 82 LOW: 58