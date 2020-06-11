Cooler air moving in

Breaking News
THURSDAY: Small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle this morning. Becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. (10%AM)
HIGH: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower or t-storm. (20% PM)
HIGH: 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

