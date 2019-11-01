Cooler air lingers into the weekend

Temperatures will start to warm up early next week

Friday: Clouds decreasing.

High:44

Friday night: Mostly clear. Cold.

Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 48

Sunday: Partly sunny. A few rain or snow showers possible early. (20%)

High: 43 Low: 30

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 52 Low: 29

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 54 Low: 38

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers. (30%)

High: 44 Low: 28

Friady: Partly sunny. Isolated rain or snow shower possible. (20%AM)

High: 36 Low: 26