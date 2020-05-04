Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Cooler air is sticking around

Weather

High temperatures will stay in the 50s through the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler.
High: 53

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost.
Low: 34

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a few afternoon showers. (20%PM)
High: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 36

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow early, then scattered rain showers (60%)
High: 50 Low: 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers early. Chance for rain showers in the afternoon. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 52 Low: 31

MONDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 35

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com