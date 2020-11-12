THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 50
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 34
FRIDAY: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 52
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 46 Low: 30
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 40
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 36
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 39 Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 41 Low: 28
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 29
Cooler air has arrived
High temperatures will stay in the low 50s through the start of the weekend
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.