Cooler air has arrived

High temperatures will stay in the low 50s through the start of the weekend

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.

High: 50



THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 34



FRIDAY: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 52



SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 46 Low: 30



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 57 Low: 40



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 36



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 39 Low: 30



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 41 Low: 28



THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 29