Cooler air comes back to the Valley, bringing chance of snow

Both weekend days will be filled with sunshine with temperatures around average for this time of year.

The cooler air has made a comeback here in the Valley. At least both today and tomorrow should be filled with sunshine, but highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow morning, lows fall down to around 30°, and it’ll be even colder for Monday morning with lows possibly in the upper teens. Winds will start picking up Sunday and last through into Monday evening.

We’re tracking our next precipitation chances for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Overnight Monday, some mixing showers are possible, but the air will start to warm up heading into Tuesday afternoon. So it will be likely that it’ll switch to all rain by then.

Highs remain on the warmer side in the upper 50s for Wednesday. Then, our next system rolls through Thursday, bringing along more rain chances. Cooler air is expected to come back in starting Friday and maybe bring along the chance for some more snowflakes.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 48

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 30

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 46

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 18

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Late night mixing showers (60% overnight).

High: 44

TUESDAY: AM mixing showers turning to rain showers by afternoon (40%).

High: 50 Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 58 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Chance for rain showers (40%).

High: 53 Low: 45

FRIDAY: Chance for rain/snow showers (30%).

High: 39 Low: 27