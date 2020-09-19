Cool Saturday with sunshine. Another frosty Sunday ahead.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low-60s. Expect another frosty Sunday morning with lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Saturday afternoon will be sunny and below average with highs in the low-60s. Saturday evening will be chilly with a clear sky and temps in the 50s, falling into the 40s.

Saturday night: Overnight, expect more patchy frost to develop heading into early Sunday morning as temps once again dive into the mid to upper-30s.

Extended forecast: Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine. We will experience a mostly sunny sky through the entire week. Highs will remain in the 60s through Tuesday, then we’ll warm back into the 70s starting Wednesday. Some clouds will return by Thursday evening, setting us up for a mix of clouds and sun on Friday and Saturday. Our next chance for rain could arrive Friday with a cold front for next weekend, but the chance remains low at this time.