Cool and cloudy Saturday

We are in store for a nice but cool weekend in the Valley

Clouds are around for Saturday, but showers are possible Sunday evening.

We are in store for a nice but cool weekend in the Valley. Today and Sunday will be partly to mostly skies, but there is a slight chance for some showers to occur Sunday evening. Otherwise, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s each afternoon with morning lows in the mid-30s.

This work week will be a tricky one, and there is another shot of winter weather set to make its way in mid-week. Monday will be the pick of the week with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Starting Tuesday evening, we’ll see some rain showers, but much colder air follows in behind a cold front moving through, so we’ll switch over into snow showers going into Wednesday. Temperatures will be dropping from the 40s that morning into the 30s by the afternoon.

We’re back to near 60° by Friday, and maybe this will be our final round with the snow this season.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 55

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Low: 36

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with chance for evening showers (30% PM).

High: 58

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 38

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 64

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with chance for evening showers (30% PM).

High: 62 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers switching over to snow showers (60%).

High: 44 (falling) Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for flurries (30%).

High: 46 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High: 60 Low: 34