Cool and blustery into your Thursday

Lake effect showers stay in the forecast tonight

FORECAST:

Tonight: Cooler and blustery. Gusty wind. Scattered showers. (60%)

Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery and gusty at times. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 49

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Areas of fog. (40%)

Low: 39

Friday: Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Small chance for a shower early in the snowbelt. (20%)

High: 55 Low: 39

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 36

Sunday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 67 Low: 45

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20% PM)

High: 70 Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 65 Low: 54

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 57 Low: 43