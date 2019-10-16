First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Cool and blustery into your Thursday

Weather

Lake effect showers stay in the forecast tonight

FORECAST:

Tonight:  Cooler and blustery.  Gusty wind. Scattered showers.  (60%)
Low:  42

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Blustery and gusty at times.  Scattered showers. (60%)
High:  49

Thursday night:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.  Areas of fog. (40%)
Low:  39 

Friday:  Decreasing clouds into the afternoon.  Small chance for a shower early in the snowbelt.  (20%)
High:  55  Low:  39

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  63  Low:  36

Sunday:  Partly sunny. (20%)
High:  67  Low:  45

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (20% PM)
High:  70  Low:  49

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:  65  Low:  54

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  57  Low:  43

