Comfortable Sunday with rain on the way this week

Today: Valley temps will rise into the 60s by midday, eventually topping out in the mid-70s during the afternoon. Humidity will stay low.



Overnight: Expect a partly cloudy sky with temperatures once again dipping into the mid-50s by Monday morning. Some rural locations that experience moments of a clear sky may reach the low-50s.



Extended forecast: Our next chance for rain will arrive with low pressure crawling up the Ohio River valley on Monday. Isolated showers are possible in the evening, especially south of Youngstown. Most of the day will be dry and comfortable with highs in the upper-70s. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sun, possibly a quick shower, but mostly dry, with highs back in the low-80s again. Our best chance for rain next week will be Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely with highs in the low-80s. A few lingering showers will stick around on Thursday. We will be mostly cloudy, like Wednesday, with highs in the low-80s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun on Friday with cooler temps topping out in the mid-70s. Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend will be similar; comfortable with low humidity and high temps only reaching the mid-70s.