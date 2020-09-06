Comfortable Sunday, showers and storms return on Labor Day

Sunday: Temps will rise into the low-80s Sunday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity will remain low, and allergens will stay mild with a moderate ragweed count.



Sunday night: After sunset (7:46 PM) temps will fall into the low-70s, and eventually mid-60s overnight. Expect a partly cloudy sky that will become mostly cloudy for a few hours Monday morning.



Labor Day: Humidity increases with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the Valley late afternoon through the evening.



Extended forecast: Warm air will surge back into the Vally Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid to upper-80s with a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Tuesday, but many of us will stay dry. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper-80s and humid air overhead. Very little to no chance for rain exists on Wednesday. Thursday will start to usher in gradual change which will take us through next weekend. Expect highs in the mid-80s again Thursday with showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and early evening. A greater chance for storms exists Friday, where highs will top out around 80 degrees. A few lingering showers are expected Satuday morning, but we will dry out later in the day. high temps will only reach the mid-70s.