Comfortable Saturday, showers possible on Labor Day

Today: High temps will reach the mid-70s Saturday afternoon and humidity will remain low under a mostly sunny sky.

Evening and overnight: We will roll back temps into the 60s near sunset around at 7:48 PM. Then, temps will fall into the 50s overnight. By Sunday morning, some rural spots may start the day in the upper-40s and low-50s with sunshine.

Extended forecast: Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but slightly warmer with highs near 80 degrees. Humidity will stay low, which will keep us comfortable. Temps return to the mid-80s Monday with increased humidity. An advancing cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms Monday evening. Despite the cold front, warm air will surge back into the Valley behind a warm front on Tuesday. A very isolated shower could pop up, but most of us will be dry as highs return to the upper-80s. Wednesday will continue the heat and humidity with highs in the mid-80s. As another low pressure system approaches Thursday, showers and thunderstorms return, especially in the evening. Highs will reach the mid-80s in the afternoon before storms begin. Friday will be mostly cloudy, cooler, but still with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will reach the low-80s and upper-70s.