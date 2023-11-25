(WKBN) It’s college football playoff time! The Penguins take on the Duquesne Dukes Saturday evening at 5 o’clock.

If you’re tailgating ahead of the game or are going to watch the action inside the Ice Castle, below is what you need to know with the weather.

Tailgating Forecast

Temperatures are a bit cooler Saturday. Morning temperatures are in the 20s, and highs will be right around 40 degrees.

Tailgaters, you may want to take a space heater with you to stay warm. You may also want a heavier coat to stay warm.

On the other hand, weather is expected to stay dry through tailgate time. High pressure is gradually moving towards the Valley throughout Saturday, keeping weather calm for tailgating.

Expect few clouds and a good amount of sunshine if you’re tailgating before the game.

Playoff Game Forecast

Temperatures will stay cold for Saturday night’s game between the Penguins and the Dukes. The Ice Castle will definitely be living up to its nickname.

Temperatures at kickoff will be in the upper 30s near 40 at 5 o’clock. However, they will be falling fast.

By game’s end, expect temperatures in the low 30s as lows fall into the upper 20s Saturday night. Definitely take a heavy jacket, a hat and gloves, and maybe even a scarf into Stambaugh Stadium.

Even though it will be cold, weather will be calm and clear. The high pressure system approaching the Valley during tailgate time still be affecting the area during the game, and it should make for a nice sunset at kickoff.

It will be a great night for football as Youngstown State looks for their first playoff win in seven years. Go Penguins!