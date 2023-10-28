(WKBN) — Some showers are around the Valley on Saturday morning. How will they impact the game between the Youngstown State Penguins and Missouri State Bears? Below is what you need to know.

Tailgating Forecast

A cold front is passing through the Valley Saturday morning, bringing scattered rain chances across the area.

A shower is possible around Stambaugh Stadium from this cold front. However, shower chances will decrease heading into Saturday afternoon.

Tailgaters may want a jacket with a hood for the first half of tailgating. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Football Game Forecast

By 2 o’clock when the game starts, the weather should be dry at the Ice Castle. The cold front that brought rain to the Valley Saturday morning will have passed through the area.

Saturday afternoon will feature cloudy skies. Temperatures will gradually fall throughout the game from the upper 50s at kickoff to the mid 50s at the end of regulation.

More rain will build in after the game heading into Sunday. See more rain chances in the 7-day forecast.