YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Cooler temperatures and chances of lake effect showers could impact the Youngstown State football game Saturday. The Penguins play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at the Ice Castle. Below is what you need to know about the weather for the game.

Tailgating Forecast

The main threat for lake effect showers comes from a north wind blowing inland off of Lake Erie. Luckily, the biggest chance for a shower is expected to the north of Stambaugh Stadium.

Although the shower chance can’t completely be ruled out, expect dry and cloudy weather to last throughout tailgating time. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Make sure to have a jacket with you throughout the tailgate. It may not be bad to pair a space heater with the heat of the grill for tailgaters this morning.

Game Forecast

That lake effect shower chance expected during tailgate time will also be expected during the game.

However, as the game goes on, high pressure will continue building into the Valley. That should help shift the north wind over Lake Erie and push shower chances away.

Cloudy skies can be expected throughout the game. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible closer to the end of regulation.

Temperatures will stay in the middle 40s throughout game time, so make sure to bundle up before entering the Ice Castle.